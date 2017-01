MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police Department needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

McComb Police are looking for 40-year-old Chad Dunaway. Dunaway’s last known address was on Pike 93 North in Tylertown.

Dunaway is wanted for a burglary that happened in November. Anyone that knows the location Dunaway, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.