Mississippi State of the State address set for Jan. 17

The Associated Press Published:
phil bryant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant will give his State of the State address during the third week of the legislative session.

Spokesman Clay Chandler confirms Thursday that the speech is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Capitol.

It will be carried live on Mississippi Public Broadcasting TV.

The Republican governor will use the speech to outline his agenda for the three-month legislative session slated to end in early April. Bryant is in the second year of his second term.

