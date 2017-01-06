New painting honors Tuskegee Airmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new painting at the State Capitol is honoring the historical contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen.

McComb aviation artist and historian Clint Martin unveiled the painting Thursday and donated it to the Mississippi Senate.

The Tuskegee Airmen was the African-American 332nd Fighter Group that battled in World War II.

“These guys have never been given the accolade that has long been overdue. I’d like to take the time to plug them in as being one of the greatest fighter groups in World War II,” Martin said. “According to the bomber pilots, they were the best escort groups. They did what they were supposed to do to protect the bombers to their targets and back. And for their efforts they received three Presidential Unit Citations.”