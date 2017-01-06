Organizers cancel Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Runners will not get a chance to take on the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon tomorrow.

Organizers have canceled the race because of unsafe weather conditions, and it does not appear they will reschedule it.

This was supposed to be the 10th year for the marathon.

Race Director John Noblin said in a statement, “Everyone’s safety – runners as well as volunteers and spectators – is always of the utmost importance to us. This decision was not made quickly or lightly, and it is supported by our sponsor, medical director, and local law enforcement.”

He also apologized to the many runners who came in from out of town.

The runners registered for the race will have the opportunity to register for next year’s race at a discounted price.