PHOTOS: Wintry Weather Mix in Mississippi

Wintry Mix in Mississippi
Wintry Mix in Mississippi x
Latest Galleries
-
Wintry Mix in Mississippi
-
Wintry Mix in Mississippi
-
Hinds County drug bust on I-20
-
Hinds County drug bust on I-20
-
Naturalization Ceremony
-
Yazoo City man wanted for Kentucky robberies
-
Debbie Reynolds
-
Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
-
Clinton Dollar General
-
US President Barack Obama and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
We’re starting to see sleet and slick roads in parts of the Metro.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight.
If you have any weather images from today you would like to send us, email them to wjtvnews@wjtv.com.