Shooting at Renaissance at Colony Park; Suspect in custody

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy of Brock Anne Boyd
Photo Courtesy of Brock Anne Boyd

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting at the Renaissance at Colony Park.

Ridgeland Chief John Neal said the shooting involved employees at Panera Bread.

He said the shooter is in custody and was taken to jail. They received a call about the incident at 11 a.m.

We’re also told that the victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

WJTV crews are at the scene. Our crews spotted  shell casings on the ground in that area.

We are working to get more details about the shooting. We will provide updates as we get them.

