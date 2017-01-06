Surveillance video released in case where man shoots teen suspected of auto burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities say a man who shot and killed a teen suspected of an auto burglary has been indicted.

Surveillance video of the incident was released to WJTV by the store where the incident took place.

The Hinds County District Attorney Office tells WJTV that Wayne Parish has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Charles McDonald.

The indictment papers were served to Parish on December 29.

When the incident first happened on July 21, 2016, Jackson Police said the 17-year-old was attempting to break into a car that was parked near Performance Oil on McDowell Road.

McDonald was shot multiple times by an employee at the business. Police said they questioned and released the employee.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

Parish’s arraignment is set for January 10.