United Airlines flights at Jackson airport canceled due to weather conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The weather is impacting air travel across the country.

United Airlines departing and arriving flights at Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport have been canceled.

The cancellations are due to weather conditions.

Other airlines have reported a few cancellations and delays as well.

A spokesperson for the Jackson airport said the cancellations and delays are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Below is a current list of cancellations:

United Airways Flight 4057 to Chicago, IL Flight 3959 to Houston, TX Flight 3922 to Houston, TX Flight 4073 to Houston, TX Flight 3994 from Houston, TX Flight 4057 from Chicago, IL Flight 4003 from Houston, TX Flight 4262 from Houston, TX

Delta Airlines Flight 5492 from Atlanta, GA Flight 5492 to Atlanta, GA

American Airlines Flight 5333 to Charlotte, NC Flight 5257 from Charlotte, NC.



Be sure to check the statuses of flights here.