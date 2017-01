BATON ROUGE, La. (WJTV) – After not being able to find its stroke offensively in its SEC opener, Mississippi State got hot from the field against LSU on Saturday.

The Bulldogs put on their best shooting performance of the season, shooting 54.1 percent on their way to a 95-78 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Click the video above for highlights from MSU’s big win. You can watch Ben Howland’s full postgame news conference below as well.

Highlights and postgame courtesy of WVLA in Baton Rouge.