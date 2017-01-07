Governor William Winter in Serious Condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to UMMC officials, Governor William Winter is in serious condition.

Jackson attorney Dorsey Carson took to Facebook, Saturday afternoon claiming Winter, who’s 93, slipped on his icy driveway.

“Please say a prayer for Gov. William Winter, and for Elise. He slipped on his icy driveway this morning and has a head injury. By the grace of God we happened to be driving by and were able to stop and help. He is receiving emergency care now at the hospital. Words cannot describe how much that man means to me and my family.”

Senator John Horhn (D) says Winter has some bleeding but nothing is broken and will be kept for observation. Horhn added, “He’s one of my heroes.”

Winter served as Mississippi’s 58th governor from 1980-1984.

