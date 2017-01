JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flights scheduled to arrive at Jackson Medger Wiley Evers International Airport on Saturday have either been delayed or cancelled up until 3:45 PM on Saturday.

Flights scheduled to leave Jackson Saturday morning have been labeled cancelled or delayed. All flights scheduled after 2PM are currently labeled on time, but that could change.

Please check your flight information before heading to the Jackson International Airport. You can check flights on their website.