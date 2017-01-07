Winter Weather Wreaks havoc on Interstates and roadways across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MDOT and MHP worked Friday night into Saturday morning responding to accidents along Interstates across the state.

Several interstates were shut down overnight because of iced over roadways and dangerous conditions.

18-wheelers have been parked for hours on I-20 near Robinson Road. This is the location where an 18-wheeler has turned over in the median.

A sea of more tractor trailers sits along I-55 Northbound near Fortification street.

Several tractor trailers and cars have slid off of the roadway into the median, a ditch or something else.

Here are a list of accidents MDOT is reporting in and around the Metro area– These are coming straight from MDOT’s Twitter page. —MDOT reporting Crash on I-220 SB before US 80 in Hinds Co. All lanes BLOCKED. Expect delays.— —Disabled vehicle on I-55 NB ramp to I-220 S EX 104 in Madison Co. has all lanes BLOCKED.— —I-55 past fortification street- All Northbound lanes are blocked.— —Crash on I-55 SB at McDowell Rd EX 92- Expect delays & use extreme caution.—

WJTV is working to get the latest details on road conditions and road closures.