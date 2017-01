SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunflower County Coroner, Heather Burton, confirms a 65-year-old man died form hypothermia early Sunday morning.

The man was found on Belmar Street in Sunflower County.

She says, he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:39 AM.

The man’s identity is not being released until family members have been notified.

