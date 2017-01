PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) – Pickens Police are looking for burglars who broke into the Dollar General on Highway 51, early Sunday morning.

According to Chief Joe Davis, the break-in happened around 2:30.

The number of suspects is unknown.

Chief Davis says the burglars got away with items from the store but not exactly sure what they stole.

The chief added that the same store was broken into last week around Wednesday or Thursday.

He says it’s possible this could be the same people.