2 arrested in shooting that left father dead, son injured appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge denied bond for two people arrested in connection with a shooting that left a father dead and his son injured last week.

Jamonta Jackson and Joshua Bogan were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Hattiesburg Thursday. They are both 19.

They were both wanted in connection with the shooting death of Horatio Hunt Sr. He was shot along with his son on Center Street January 2.

Horatio Hunt, Sr. (Photo courtesy of family)
Hunt Sr. died at the scene from his injuries.

Bogan and Jackson were extradited to Jackson to face the charges. They appeared before a judge Monday where they were denied bond.

