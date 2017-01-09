2 charged with felony child abuse in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are charged with felony child abuse n Natchez.

According to police, Fredrick Washington, Jr. and Audrey Cotton were arrested last week.

We’re told police went to a local hospital after doctors contacted them about a child who was a patient that had suspicious injuries. The baby is about 6 weeks old.

The baby was brought to the hospital in November for breathing issues. They child had to be taken to a Jackson hospital to be treated for hemorrhaging and a fractured skill.

Authorities said they are unsure how the baby received the injuries.

Washington was arrested on January 6, and Cotton was arrested on January 4th. They are both still in the Natchez City Jail, officials said.