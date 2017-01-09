2 in custody after Richland chase ends near state hospital

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are in custody after a Richland police pursuit ended near the Mississippi State Hospital.

According to Richland Police Chief Russel James, a woman and a man were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase.

He said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 49 and the vehicle kept going. The car got onto I-20 and exited at Pearson Road. The driver then went down Highway 468.

Chief James the two people got out of the car near the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield. Officers were able to catch them in at area.

