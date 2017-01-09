Boil water advisory issued for some Scott County residents

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water advisory has been issued in Scott County for some customers who receive their drinking water from the H & H water system.

According to the water company, the advisory is for the following locations:

Anderson Road

Haralson Lane

Coleman Lane

Lone Pilgrim Road starting at the 322 address, going west to the intersection of Hillsboro-Ludlow Road

Harperville Road starting at the 2600 block going west to the end of the road

Hillsboro-Ludlow Road from the 1289 address headed north up until 2904

The advisory was issued because of new line connections. This affects about 150 customers.

Below are some tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health on what you should do during a boil water advisory:

If you are under a boil-water notice

Do not drink tap water.

Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

I