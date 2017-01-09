Central MS Firearms in Kosciusko break-in

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Kosciusko Police are investigating a burglary at gun shop.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Police said on January 5, four people broke into Central Mississippi Fire Arms through a back door that led to a storage room area.

The thieves activated an alarm system and left the scene without taking any merchandise.

Surveillance video shows them entering and leaving the business.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or online.