Clinton Police seeking info in shooting investigation that left 17-year-old injured

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police need your help identifying the suspect of a robbery and shooting that left a teenager injured.

According to police, a 17-year-old was robbed in the early morning hours on January 2.

The victim set up a transaction through the internet, to sell a firearm to someone who goes by the name of “Southside Dee”.

During the transaction, we’re told that “Southside Dee” stole the gun from the victim, shot the victim in the abdomen and left the scene with the gun.

The teenager is still in the hospital.

Clinton Police are asking anyone with information on the real identity of “Southside Dee” to contact CPD at (601) 924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.