Cold weather causes low water pressure in Claiborne County; Some residents under boil water notice

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some Claiborne County residents.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the advisory is for those who are served by the Pattison Water Association in Claiborne County.

MSDH said they water system notified them of a system wide pressure loss due to the inclement weather. This affects 2,982 customers.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

If you are under a boil-water notice, here are some tips to follow from MSDH:

Do not drink tap water.

Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.