Cold weather possibly caused sprinkler issue at Ridgeland BancorpSouth

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Cold weather could be to blame for a sprinkler issue at the BancorpSouth in Ridgeland.

WJTV crews went to the location on Highland Colony Parkway and saw water gushing at the ATM drive-thru.

Ridgeland officials said this isn’t the first time their sprinkler systems burst because of cold weather from the weekend.

