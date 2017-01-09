Facebook post about heroin on Pike County Sheriff’s Office page getting lots of attention

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is dead and a woman is recovering after what appears to be a heroin overdose. It was addressed in an eye-opening Facebook post by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

While some were upset by the post, it was meant to raise awareness.

The Pike County coroner says 28-year-old Kyle Matthew Smith was pronounced dead at a home in McComb around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. It appears he died of a heroin overdose.

Evidence still has to be tested, but as law enforcement officers wait for the results, Det. Robbie Roberts said he wants to stop more overdoses. He said that’s the reason why he shared a Facebook post that’s gotten thousands of views.

“If one person is about to shoot up and they stop and think, you know this could be some bad dope, I may not need to do this, and they don’t, then it’s well worth it. It was worth everything.”

Part of the post said “in an effort to educate and protect the public, we are now offering free testing of your heroin. When heroin is not cut or diluted correctly, citizens become ill or die.”

Robert’s said he didn’t expect anyone to actually bring an illegal drug to the sheriff’s for testing, but it’s been shared hundreds of times, which he says is the point.

“it got a lot of attention, and it made people aware of the problem we’re having in the county,” he said.

Over the weekend, Deputies responded to what appears to be two heroin overdoses. Matthew died at a home in McComb, according to the coroner.

A little while later, first responders were called back to the same house when a woman was unresponsive.

“So we’re not being insensitive because we know the seriousness of it and we know how it affects us, our loved ones and the families of these people that are addicted.”

The woman who apparently overdosed could face charges. A grand jury will decide. Roberts says there were 10 to 12 overdoses in the county last year. Six of those are believed to be from a bad batch of heroin, and four of those people died.

Roberts says heroin is a growing problem. The drug is taking the place of opioid painkillers, which are being more tightly regulated.

“Of course something else is going to come in there and take its place,” he said. “Well heroin is cheaper, the high lasts longer, it’s readily available.”

At last check, the post had been viewed more than 64,000 times. Pike County only has about 30,000 residents.