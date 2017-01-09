Family Searches For Missing Jackson Man

JACKSON, Miss. – A Jackson family is dealing with a tough start to the new year after a loved one goes missing.

Alexeev Thicklen’s family says he has been missing since Jan., 2.

Since filing a missing person report, they have been working to get the word out and are hoping for his safe return.

Hundreds of flyers going up and around Jackson’s Jaycee park area monday evening following a vigil for 42-year-old Alexeev Thicklen.

“I just I’m lost for words, I just miss my son, I want him home.”

Monday Jan. 2 was the day Thicklen’s family says he went missing.

“We believe he is still out there, we just need someone to find him or even if he is out there and he sees this please come home,” his sister, Tajuana Thicklen said.

Thicklen’s family says they filed a report with the Jackson police department Thursday Jan. 5. They say it’s unusual not to hear from him.

“The reason why we’re in this area is because we got a hit off his phone that he was somewhere around this area, that’s why we’re gathered here today in prayer.”

“No matter what, we love you and we want you home,” his mother Vickie Mack said. “We pray that you come home safely, but either way we want you home.”

The 42-year-old father was last seen in his car a white Lexus with a dealer tag on the rear.

For Thicklen’s family, it’s now a waiting game.

If you know of Thicklen’s whereabouts you are asked to call police.