Mom, daughter hit by vehicle in McComb; Child dies from injuries at hospital

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — A mother and her daughter were hit by a vehicle in McComb over the weekend. The little girl died at the hospital from her injuries, officials said.

According to McComb Police, they went to 7th Street at Pennsylvania Avenue to respond to the scene.

The coroner identified the child as Noel Jeanson.

When officers arrived , they witnessed people in the area trying to perform CPR on the child. The 22-month-old was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Jeanson’s mother went to the hospital in a vehicle and treated for non-life threatening issues.

The coroner said the child died at the hospital from her head injuries.

Police said they were told the victims were crossing near 7th street when they were hit by a vehicle turning off of Pennsylvania onto 7th.

They driver did stop after the accident occurred.

The accident is still under investigation.