JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

Jackson Fire’s Cleotha Sanders tells us the fire started around 1 a.m. at a home on Naples Road.

Sanders says everyone inside the home got out before firefighters arrived to the scene.

Firefighters got the fire out in about 30 minutes.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. As soon as we receive more information, we’ll update you.