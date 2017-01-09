Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. Kardashian who has been laying low in a New York City apartment building since her robbery at gunpoint in Paris early Monday, departed on Thursday, Oct. 6, with her two young children and husband Kanye West. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. Kardashian who has been laying low in a New York City apartment building since her robbery at gunpoint in Paris early Monday, departed on Thursday, Oct. 6, with her two young children and husband Kanye West. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) – Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s