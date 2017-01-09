Reward offered for info in Brandon gas station robbery, homicide investigation

By Published:
Swaran Singh Photo Courtesy: Family of Swaran Singh, used with permission
Swaran Singh Photo Courtesy: Family of Swaran Singh, used with permission

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crime Stoppers and family members of the victim of a Brandon homicide investigation are offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times at his store, D’s One Stop on Highway 80 on December 21. He died from his injuries. Authorities believe he was killed during an armed robbery.

The robbers stole case and took the store’s surveillance system recorder.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect in this crime

Singh’s family and friends are offering a $5,000 for information they could help solve this crime. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s