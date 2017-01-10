ATM Smash & Grab at Jasco on Bailey Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The front of a west Jackson business was smashed Tuesday morning.

Security bars were on the ground and glass was everywhere at the front of this gas station.

Jackson Police tell us suspects rammed the front of the store in a green truck and took the ATM around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene right now. You can follow developments from her by clicking this link: Follow Margaret-Ann on Twitter.

We’ll also have updates for you on WJTV This Morning.