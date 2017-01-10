Bond set for man who shot 17-year-old suspected of car burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man facing a charge in a shooting that left a teenager suspected of auto burglary dead appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge set Wayne Parish’s bond at $50,000 Tuesday morning.

Wayne Mitchell Parish (Photo: Hinds County Detention Center)
Parish was indicted last year on a first-degree murder charge connection with the shooting death of Charles McDonald. According to police, the 17-year-old was attempting to break into a car that was parked near  Performance Oil on McDowell Road on July 21.

McDonald was shot multiple times by an employee at the business. Police said they questioned and released the employee.

Parish pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

 

