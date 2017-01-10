Bryant signs executive order for state employees to take sexual harassment training

Published:
phil bryant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State employees in Mississippi will have to undergo sexual harassment training now that Gov. Phil Bryant has signed a new executive order.

Gov. Bryant shared the order on his social media pages Tuesday morning.

He said he would not tolerate sexual harassment in agencies that fall under his control.

Executive Order 1932 mandates for employees of all state agencies to complete an online Sexual Harassment Awareness and Prevention Training Course.

Bryant said this would be a low-cost alternative to expensive seminars.

“Everyone deserves a workplace free from intimidation and hostility,” he said.

