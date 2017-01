JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Politicians are giving out campaign advice for those interested in running for public office in the state.

The Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Mississippi Municipal League sponsored a free training seminar Tuesday called “Ready to Run.”

The seminar was held at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in North Jackson. Most cities in the Magnolia state are holding elections this year. March 3, 2017 is the qualifying deadline for party primaries.