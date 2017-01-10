Century Club Charities, Sanderson Farms Championship makes donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Century Club Charities and Sanderson Farms Championship presented a record-breaking $1.125 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital.

Century Clubs Charities is serving as the host organization for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Friends of Children is the fundraising arm for Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi.

This year’s donation will be designated to the $100 million Children’s of Mississippi “Growing Campaign.

The funds raised will help UMMC expand and update space dedicated to pediatric care, including an expanded and renovated neonatal intensive care unit. The money will also be used for additional rooms for the pediatric intensive care unit, more operating rooms, and the creation of an imaging clinic for pediatric patients.

“The mission of Century Club Charities is to promote the game of golf to benefit Mississippi charities,” said Peter Marks, Century Club Charities president. “Having Sanderson Farms as our title sponsor enables us to give a nice donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital in support of Children’s of Mississippi’s “Growing Campaign,” which fulfills our mission of benefiting the children of Mississippi.”

Friends of Children’s Hospital Chairman of the Board, Sara Ray, added, “Friends of Children’s Hospital is so thankful for the support provided by Century Club Charities and the Sanderson Farms Championship. The contribution from the 2016 tournament is incredible and it will enable Friends to make a huge step toward fulfilling the goal of the capital campaign.”

“Sanderson Farms became a title sponsor of the tournament because of its philanthropy,” said Joe Sanderson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms. “As a good corporate citizen, Sanderson Farms gives back to others in the communities where we live. Making a contribution of this magnitude to Children’s of Mississippi at a time when expansion and updates of pediatric care at Batson Children’s Hospital and UMMC are being planned is heart-warming to all of us at Sanderson Farms.”

“This year was perfect all around, from the weather and golf course, to the volunteer, sponsor, and spectator support. All of this combined has translated into a record contribution to Friends of Children’s Hospital,” said Executive Director Steve Jent.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is an annual stop on the PGA TOUR hosted by Century Club Charities, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote the game of golf for the benefit of charity. The tournament’s primary beneficiary is Friends of Children’s Hospital.

$1,125,000!!! A new record donation for the @Sanderson_Champ and Century Club Charities to @FriendsofCH_MS! pic.twitter.com/2LFoVtu1CM — Batson Hospital (@BlairEBatson) January 10, 2017