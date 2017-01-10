Clemson dethrones Alabama 35-31 in title rematch

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – As far as Clemson is concerned, the sequel was much better than the original.

The underdog Tigers upset defending national champion Alabama 35-31 as Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson beat the Crimson Tide with his arm, his legs and his heart to win a rematch of last year’s title game. Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last season in the championship.

Roughed up early by the Tide’s hard-hitting defense, Watson regained his composure to throw for 420 yards and three TDs. His final strike was a 2-yard score to Hunter Renfrow to cap a nerveless final drive with one second left. Watson also ran the ball 21 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter of the seesaw affair.

After falling behind 14-0 early, Clemson scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against an Alabama defense that had allowed just 32 points in the fourth quarter all season. That ended Alabama’s 26-game winning streak and its dreams of back-to-back national titles.

Instead, Clemson won its first national title since 1981. The Tigers have their junior quarterback Watson to thank for his gutsy performance in what probably was his final college game before heading to the NFL draft.

Clemson tops Alabama 35-31 to claim national championship View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Alabama's Bo Scarbrough runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Clemson's Mike Williams catches a pass in front of Alabama's Marlon Humphrey during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Alabama's Calvin Ridley can't catch a pass during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama's Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Clemson's Hunter Renfrow catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks to Deshaun Watson during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Clemson's Ben Boulware celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Alabama's Dalvin Tomlinson walks off the field after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Clemson fans joyous, Bama fans heartbroken after last-second loss View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Alabama fans cheer during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Clemson fans react to an Alabama touchdown as the watch the broadcast of the NCAA college football playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt) Clemson's Artavis Scott celebrates with fans after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Clemson fans celebrate after the team scored the game-winning touchdown during the NCAA college football playoff championship against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt) Clemson fans celebrate after the team scored the game-winning touchdown during the NCAA college football playoff championship against Alabama, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt) Clemson fans celebrate after a touchdown as they watch television coverage of the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Clemson and Alabama, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt) Alabama fans deject while watching a broadcast after losing to Clemson during the NCAA college playoff championship football game between Alabama and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Alabama fans react to a big Clemson play, as people watch television coverage of the NCAA college playoff championship football game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)