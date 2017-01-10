Dashing through the school…

CLINTON, Mississippi (WJTV) – It turned out to be an exciting beginning of the school day for some students in Clinton, Mississippi.

Clinton Christian Academy Headmaster Phillip H. Broome, Ph.D. says that a deer jumped over a car in the car line as parents were dropping off students this morning. The deer ran from Northside Drive and jumped over the vehicle before running through a plate glass window and then into a storage room at the school.

Deer at Clinton Christian Academy 01102017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Natalie King, Clinton Christian Academy Photo Credit: Natalie King, Clinton Christian Academy Photo Credit: Natalie king, Clinton Christian Academy

“Fortunately,” he said, “everyone was situated where they were supposed to be. We evacuated the hallways.” No one was in the halls. There were no injuries to any of the children, parents, or staff, including the driver or student over whose car the deer jumped.

Clinton Police and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) were able to safely maneuver the deer out of the building. “They were very helpful. They were here in two minutes.” They removed glass from the window and tried to get the deer to jump out the same way that it came in the school. Dr. Broome says that the entire process took about thirty minutes. Video taken by Natalie King, an employee at the school, shows the deer jumping out of the window. Broome says that the deer ran back into the woods.

He says that the deer was injured but they do not know the extent of the trauma. Broome says that the MDWFP was working to determine whether the deer was seriously hurt but they do not believe that its injuries were severe.

See the video on the WJTV YouTube channel: