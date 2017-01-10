Entergy works to restore power to thousands in Rankin County

By Published: Updated:
Rankin County Power Outage Photo: WJTV Photographer Justin Burks
Rankin County Power Outage Photo: WJTV Photographer Justin Burks

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy crews are working to restore power to thousands in Rankin County.

Mara Hartmann with Entergy says an equipment failure at an industrial substation caused power to go out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The exact cause of the failure is unknown at this time.

Rankin County Power Outage Photo: WJTV Photographer Justin Burks
Power out off I-20 near Pearson Rd. in Rankin Co. Photo: WJTV Photographer Justin Burks

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, 3,064 people were without power.

The outage affects areas on Highway 49 North to South Pearson Road at Highway 468.

Entergy’s top priority is getting power restored to those without it. They do not have an estimated time for the restoration of power.

Live on WJTV This Morning, WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is tracking the restoration efforts. Join us as we follow this developing story for you.

You can watch our livestream here: WJTV This Morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s