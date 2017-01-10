Florida teen taken by suspects in home invasion found safe, Amber Alert canceled

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — A Florida Amber Alert was canceled on Tuesday afternoon after a teen who went missing during a home invasion in Ponte Vedra Beach was found safe in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday that Marcus Hatch, age 16, was found in Jacksonville. No other details were released.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to a home in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way just before midnight, after being contacted by the victims, who stated they answered a knock on their door and were confronted by two black males armed with handguns.

The suspects, described as wearing camouflage clothing, forcibly entered the residence and ordered the victims to stay in a particular area of the home, while the suspects gathered property.

Sometime later, a third black male suspect arrived and held Marcus Hatch at gunpoint.

Before the suspects left the home, they bound three of the victims and took the couple’s car, a 2009 Grey Subaru Legacy with Florida “Air Force” tag of AKN6Z.

Marcus was taken at gunpoint by the suspects.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Marcus on Tuesday morning.