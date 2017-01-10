Former Gov. Winter still recovering in hospital from head injury

By Published: Updated:
William Winter The Winter Institute
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter is still recovering after injuring himself when he slipped on ice in his driveway on Saturday in Jackson.

According to officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Winter is being treated for a head injury and should move from the neuroscience intensive care unit on Tuesday to a regular room, his doctor says.

The 93-year-old suffered a traumatic head injury, including a small brain bleed, and multiple lacerations. Dr. Gilbert Mbeo, his neurologist, and traumatic brain injury specialist said the governor’s progress is much better than he’d expect for someone his age.

“We’re watching him closely, and his scans continue to improve. That’s reassuring,” said Mbeo.

Winter remained in fair condition as of Monday afternoon.

