Highway 80 Mini Storage burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A storage business is broken into and surveillance video catches the criminal in the act.

It happened at the Highway 80 Mini Storage near Shaw Road in Jackson.

The manager, Mark Patterson, tells WJTV he noticed the business was broken Tuesday morning and he called JPD right away. The manager hopes the video will help JPD find the burglars.

“We plan on prosecuting,” Patterson said. “I hate to say it because I know they’re kids. I can see their faces on the cameras. but if we don’t do something it’s gonna keep on.”

If you know who these people are, you’re asked to contact jackson police. Patterson says it’s been over a year since the last break-in happened at his business.

