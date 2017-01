JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson City Council approved the purchase of some new city buses.

The topic was discussed at Tuesday’s city meeting. A total of five new buses were approved. This will cost the city about $1.9 million.

We’re told that the buses will be customized and brought in over the next two years.

Leaders say the buses are being added to replace the some in the old fleet, which is currently owned by the City of Jackson.