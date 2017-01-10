MDOC: 2 women escape Flowood Restitution Center

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said two women escaped the Flowood Restitution Center Tuesday morning.
They are looking for 29-year-old Kayla Renee Armstrong and 30-year-old Brittany Ann Castens. They are both on probation for drug-related charges, officials said.
Armstrong is serving a three-year probationary sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent out of Harrison County. Castens is serving a five-year probationary sentence from Attala County
Anyone with information about their whereabouts, contact MDOC at (662) 745-6611.
