MDOC: 2 women escape Flowood Restitution Center

By Published: Updated:
Left to Right: Armstrong, Castens
Left to Right: Armstrong, Castens

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said two women escaped the Flowood Restitution Center Tuesday morning.

They are looking for 29-year-old Kayla Renee Armstrong and 30-year-old Brittany Ann Castens. They are both on probation for drug-related charges, officials said.

Armstrong is serving a three-year probationary sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent out of Harrison County. Castens is serving a five-year probationary sentence from Attala County

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, contact MDOC at (662) 745-6611.

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi news:

Download the WJTV News App from the App Store

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s