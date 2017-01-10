Qualifying period begins for Clinton municipal races

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Clinton is getting ready for its municipal elections.

The qualifying period for 2017 Clinton municipal elections has begun and will run through Friday, March 3, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. The races include mayor, Alderman-at-Large, and six alderman slots.

According to Clinton City Clerk Russell Wall, there is a $10 filing fee for those running as a Republican or Democrat. Those running as an independent are not required to pay a filing fee. However, they will be required to obtain 50 registered voters signatures in the City if running for Mayor or Alderman-at-Large.

Those running as an Independent for Alderman will need to get 50 registered voters signatures within the Ward that they will be running for office. There are also other duties candidates will need to do such as filing a Statement of Economic Interest with the Mississippi State Ethics Commission. Candidates will be required to file Campaign Finance Reporting Statements.

When a candidate visits the City Clerk’s office to receive qualifying papers, a packet will be provided that gives more details on the filing of the above statements.

All qualifying forms must be turned into the Clinton City Clerk’s Office located at 530 South Frontage Road, Clinton, MS 39056 by the deadline.

No exceptions to the filing deadline can be made.

Get more information about the election on the City of Clinton’s website or by calling 601-924-5474.