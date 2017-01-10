Reward offered for info on wanted Madison County fugitive

Anthony Moore
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities said they are searching for Anthony Moore aka “Pony Boy” of Canton.

He is wanted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered of up to $2, 500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

