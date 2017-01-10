Saban: Scarbrough broke bone in leg, will not need surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama tailback Bo Scarbrough fractured a bone in his lower right leg in the national championship game.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Tuesday that Scarbrough’s injury won’t require surgery and that he’s expected to fully recover.

Scarbrough was injured late in the third quarter of Monday night’s 35-31 loss to Clemson and didn’t return.

He had run for 93 yards with first-half touchdowns of 25 and 37 yards.

Scarbrough made his second career start in the game after running for 180 yards in the semifinals against Washington.

He finished the season with 812 yards and 11 touchdowns.

