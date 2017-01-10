TRAFFIC: I-220 past Watkins Drive near Exit 8

UPDATE: 01/10/2017 8:10am Delays are now listed as being approximately 40 minutes.

UPDATE: 01/10/2017 7:53am Several incidents have been reported in the vicinity of the first crash. Delays are estimated as being approximately 50 minutes in duration.

UPDATE: 01/10/2017 7:40am Delays have been upgraded to more than an hour at this time.

UPDATE 01/10/2017 7:38am: Delays of approximately 50 to 55 minutes are still reported on I-220 past Watkins Drive.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays of approximately 55 minutes are being reported on I-220 past Watkins Drive near Exit 8.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the right lane of traffic is blocked southbound because of a crash.

There is no word as to the extent of the crash or possible injuries.

WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

