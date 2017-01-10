TRAFFIC: US-49 ramp to I-20W in Rankin County

UPDATE: 01/10/2017 8:07am Delays are still listed as being approximately 50 minutes in duration in the area.
MDOT Rankin County 01102017
MDOT Rankin County 01102017 x
Original Story:
RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Delays are being reported northbound on the US 49 ramp to I-20 W in Rankin County, Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates that delays are approximately 50 minutes in duration.
There is no word on the exact nature of the incident.
More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.
