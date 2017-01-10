TRAFFIC: US-49 ramp to I-20W in Rankin County

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 01/10/2017 8:07am Delays are still listed as being approximately 50 minutes in duration in the area.

MDOT Rankin County 01102017

Original Story:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Delays are being reported northbound on the US 49 ramp to I-20 W in Rankin County, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates that delays are approximately 50 minutes in duration.

There is no word on the exact nature of the incident.

More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s