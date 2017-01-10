Trial of woman accused of bribing prison chief delayed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The trial of a woman accused of bribing former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps, which had been scheduled to start Monday, has been delayed indefinitely.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate in December delayed until at least May the trial of Teresa Malone, the wife of former state House Corrections Committee Chairman Bennett Malone.

Her lawyers say Malone suffers complications from a double lung transplant and is undergoing periodic treatments in New Orleans over the next six months.

Malone pleaded not guilty Aug. 3 to conspiracy and bribery charges alleging she paid Epps over nearly four years. Prosecutors say payments were kickbacks from a $5,000-a-month consulting contract Epps steered to Malone from a health care consultant.

Malone allegedly got more than $170,000.

She faces up to 30 years in prison.