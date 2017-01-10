U.S. Marshals searching for Knights Inn robbery suspect

Dennis Beckley
Dennis Beckley

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding a person they believe is connected to a robbery that happened in Jackson on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities are looking for Dennis Beckley. He’s wanted for the armed robbery that happened at Knight’s Inn on Beasley Road December 31. The hotel was formally known and the Howard Johnson Hotel.

Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department (Jackson, Mississippi)
A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of Beckley.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link. www.P3tips.com

