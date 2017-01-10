You can vote on the next generation of Monopoly tokens

An emoji or bunny may replace cats, cars, and hats

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO The newest Monopoly token, a cat, rests on the game board at Hasbro Inc. headquarters, in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013. Voting on Facebook determined that the cat would replace the iron token. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
FILE PHOTO The newest Monopoly token, a cat, rests on the game board at Hasbro Inc. headquarters, in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013. Voting on Facebook determined that the cat would replace the iron token. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky ’80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com, and results will be announced on March 19.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

FILE PHOTO This March 11, 2015 photo shows a Monopoly board in Atlantic City, N.J. - the city on whose real-life streets the Monopoly board game is based. The board game turns 80 years old on Thursday, March 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
FILE PHOTO This March 11, 2015 photo shows a Monopoly board in Atlantic City, N.J. – the city on whose real-life streets the Monopoly board game is based. The board game turns 80 years old on Thursday, March 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

 

 

