1 arrested for robbery of Payday Loans in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lexington Police arrested a man in connection with a business robbery that happened off Carrollton Street in Lexington.

According to Police Chief Robert Kirkland, 66-year-old Rand Skinner  was arrested about two hours after in incident occurred.

Chief Kirkland said the incident happened at the Payday Loans.

Skinner is charged with strong armed robbery. He is being held in the Holmes County Jail with no bond.

